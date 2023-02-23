How to choose the best weather app

There are thousands of weather apps vying for a spot on your phone, but not all deserve one.

More people are relying on weather apps to prepare for extreme weather. With 82 percent of the global digital audience accessing weather information exclusively on mobile devices and 85 percent or more of all mobile minutes spent on apps, according to the 2020 report by ComScore , it’s no wonder there are more than 10,000 mobile weather apps .

The rise of the smartphone weather forecast is taking place amid a decline in the number of people who get their news and weather from TV. But with too many apps, it’s often difficult to choose the best weather app. Not to worry — the Help Desk and Capital Weather Gang are here to help cut through the noise.