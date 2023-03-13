Uber, Lyft can treat drivers as contractors, California court says

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Uber and Lyft can continue to treat their drivers as contractors in California, a state appeals court ruled Monday, in a major victory for the ride-share companies. The ruling by the 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco overturned a lower court’s ruling in 2021 that Proposition 22 — passed by California voters in 2020 — was “unenforceable” and unconstitutional.

Proposition 22 exempts delivery-app and ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft — pioneers of the digital gig economy — from classifying their drivers as full-time employees, allowing them to avoid providing benefits such as health insurance. It passed by a 59-to-41 percent vote.

Uber, Lyft and other gig-economy apps poured $200 million into the campaign to pass Prop 22, as it is commonly referred to. But some voters saying they misunderstood the question on their ballots and instead meant to give drivers more benefits, not fewer.

Monday’s ruling is likely to be appealed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

