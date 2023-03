Don’t get hacked on Facebook. Do these 6 things now.

Trust no one: If you get a message from anyone — a friend, family member or official sounding stranger — asking for help, security codes, money or personal information, do not reply. Contact them another way to ask if it is real.

Never share your password or codes: Facebook will never text, email or call you to ask for your log-in information or the two-factor authentication code. The only place you’ll ever share them is the Facebook website or app.

Be suspicious of links: If you click a link and it opens a Facebook log-in page, don’t type in your credentials. Use your browser to navigate to the Facebook homepage and log in there, instead.

Respond promptly to Facebook security updates: If you receive an email from Facebook saying there’s been suspicious activity on your account, use the “this wasn’t me” button to report it (make sure it’s really from Facebook first). Then, log in to your account in a fresh browser window by typing in Facebook.com and change your password.