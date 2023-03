Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg defended his leadership of the social media giant during a staff-wide meeting Thursday morning two days after announcing the company would be cutting 10,000 workers in a months-long restructuring and downsizing effort.

Zuckerberg was asked a question regarding how employees are expected to trust his leadership after two rounds of layoffs. He said he would expect to be evaluated based on the whether the company is working towards its stated goals.