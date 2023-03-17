YouTube reinstates Donald Trump’s account

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

YouTube restored former president Donald Trump’s account Friday, making it the last major social media platform to do so more than two years after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. YouTube said in a tweet it had “carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election.”

Trump is the Republican front-runner, according to polling data, in the 2024 presidential election.

The move means Trump now has access to his Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts. Still, he has made a commitment to his own social media platform Truth Social and it’s unclear how or if he will use those accounts in the run up to the election.

YouTube was also the last of the major social media platforms to boot Trump after the attack on the Capitol. The then-president was suspended from posting new content for seven days at first, but YouTube later said the ban would remain in place amid “the ongoing potential for violence.”

YouTube’s then-chief executive Susan Wojcicki, who stepped down from the role in February, said Trump would be reinstated when it determined the risk of real-world violence subsided.

Twitter — under the new ownership of tech mogul Elon Musk — restored Trump’s @realdonaldtrump account in November. Meta restored Trump’s access to Facebook and Instagram in February.

GiftOutline Gift Article