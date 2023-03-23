China rejects sale of TikTok

Hours before TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was set to appear before Congress on Thursday, the Chinese government said it would strongly oppose any forced sale of the company.
The move blocks a recent push from the Biden administration to pressure TikTok’s Beijing-based owner, ByteDance, to sell the company. Lawmakers in Washington have argued that TikTok’s opaque algorithms could be used to promote pro-Beijing messaging to millions of users, and have voiced concerns that TikTok’s ownership makes it easy for the company to turn over user data to the Chinese government.
Because a sale of the company would involve technology export issues, it would need to be undertaken with the approval of the Chinese government and in compliance with Chinese law, Shu said. “The Chinese government will make a decision in accordance with the law,” she said.
This is a developing story.