China rejects sale of TikTok

Forcing a sale of TikTok would “seriously damage the confidence of investors from all over the world, including China, to invest in the United States,” said Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting at the ministry’s daily news conference on Thursday.

Hours before TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was set to appear before Congress on Thursday, the Chinese government said it would strongly oppose any forced sale of the company.

The move blocks a recent push from the Biden administration to pressure TikTok’s Beijing-based owner, ByteDance, to sell the company. Lawmakers in Washington have argued that TikTok’s opaque algorithms could be used to promote pro-Beijing messaging to millions of users, and have voiced concerns that TikTok’s ownership makes it easy for the company to turn over user data to the Chinese government.