Live updates TikTok CEO testifies before a skeptical Congress

Today, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before Congress for the first time, in an attempt to address lawmakers’ worries that the extraordinarily popular video app represents a dangerous national security threat because it is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.

But Chew faces an uphill battle in his appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as bipartisan support for a ban of the app rises in Washington. Chew plans to use his testimony to correct what he says are “myths” about TikTok. Lawmakers have warned of potential risks of the popular video app’s ties to China, saying the government could abuse access to siphon Americans’ data or fan propaganda. But to date, they’ve offered no evidence of TikTok harming U.S. national security interests.