Live updates TikTok CEO testifies before a skeptical Congress

Join Washington Post reporters as TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress.
By
, 
, 
and 
Updated 2 min ago
Today, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before Congress for the first time, in an attempt to address lawmakers’ worries that the extraordinarily popular video app represents a dangerous national security threat because it is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.

But Chew faces an uphill battle in his appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as bipartisan support for a ban of the app rises in Washington. Chew plans to use his testimony to correct what he says are “myths” about TikTok. Lawmakers have warned of potential risks of the popular video app’s ties to China, saying the government could abuse access to siphon Americans’ data or fan propaganda. But to date, they’ve offered no evidence of TikTok harming U.S. national security interests.

Here’s what to know:

  • The Biden administration is pushing a plan that would require TikTok’s Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the company. But the administration’s strategy could run into the same legal and constitutional minefield that squashed Trump’s attempt to force a sale of the app in the run-up to the 2020 election.
  • Chew has become the face of TikTok in Washington, where he’s been on a charm offensive to overcome what he calls a “trust deficit” among American lawmakers. The company has been leaning on lobbying tactics used by its American tech rivals as it fights back against its image as Washington’s boogeyman.
  • More Americans support a TikTok ban than oppose one, but there are sharp divisions between generations, political parties, and people who actually use the app and those who don’t, a Washington Post poll found. The poll reports that 41 percent of Americans support a federal TikTok ban, while 25 percent say they oppose it.
  • A government ban of TikTok, which says it has more than 150 million monthly active users in the U.S., could violate Americans’ First Amendment rights to free expression. Though TikTok critics have argued it could be used to boost Chinese propaganda, a U.S. ban of the app could end up silencing people, like this U.S.-based dissident, who use it to criticize the Chinese government.
