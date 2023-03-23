TikTok’s CEO is testifying before Congress. Here’s what to know.

TikTok’s chief executive is set to go toe-to-toe with lawmakers on Thursday morning, a culmination of years of back-and-forth over whether the Chinese-owned app can be trusted.
TikTok and its leaders have argued against those moves, launching a campaign to convince U.S. officials that the popular video app has no ties to the Chinese government, which U.S. officials claim can manipulate the app to further its interests.
Observers have referred to Chew’s willingness to testify before Congress as a “death wish.” But Chew says the grilling is a necessary step to restore trust in one of the world’s most valuable technology companies.
Here’s what to know about TikTok’s meteoric rise and lawmaker’s intense resistance to it: