Musk says Twitter will get rid of blue checkmarks unless users pay up

Blue check marks are about to change on Twitter — again. Twitter tweeted on Friday that it will finally do what new owner Elon Musk has been saying for months — remove the small blue check marks, once used to denote notable accounts that had their identities verified, unless users pay $8 per month.

The company said the changes will roll out April 1, leading some to speculate it could also be an elaborate April Fool’s joke.

Still, some users reported seeing a pop up when they logged into Twitter warning them to subscribe to Twitter Blue to avoid losing their check mark.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shortly after taking over the company for $44 billion last October, Musk said he would expand a preexisting paid version of Twitter to include paying for a blue check mark — verification once reserved for celebrities, authors, journalists, CEOs and others that Twitter had vetted.

Experts have expressed concern that Musk’s new plan for blue check marks could lead to confusion on the app about whether accounts truly have their identities verified.

Musk tweeted Friday that “any individual person’s Twitter account affiliated with a verified organization is automatically verified.” Organizations can verify their accounts for $1,000 per month, according to the post.

The initial launch for Musk’s new paid blue check mark lead to impersonations of major brands and celebrities. Twitter quickly rolled back the new Twitter Blue and didn’t relaunch it for a month, after which it said accounts would be “manually authenticated” before receiving a check mark.

Twitter has been in upheaval since Musk took over the company and cut thousands of workers. The billionaire has more than 130 million followers on Twitter himself and uses the platform to make company announcements and voice his opinions on politics, free speech and memes.

