Now you can ‘buy now, pay later’ with Apple Wallet

Apple wants to help you buy stuff — namely, stuff you can’t currently afford.
Users can ask for the BNPL option by applying within the Wallet app. Once approved, the option will appear during checkout for online retailers that accept Apple Pay. The remaining payment must be made from a linked debit card in Apple Wallet.
You may not see this option on your iPhone for a while, though: Apple says it’s inviting “select users” to try out a pre-release version of the feature starting today. All other eligible users will have to wait for Apple Pay Later to launch more widely, a process the company says it expects will happen in the next few months.
The move marks another foray into financial services for the consumer tech giant, which already offers a cashless peer-to-peer payment option and a credit card. Customer payment data — including Apple Cash transactions, App Store spending and device purchases — could help Apple decide which BNPL requests to approve.
But users beware. Apple says your Apple Pay loan and payment history can impact your credit score. That means if you fail to repay on time, Apple may report that to credit bureaus. The company also performs a “soft credit pull” during the approval process to check whether you’re in a “good financial position.” Soft inquiries don’t impact your score.
You’ve likely seen BNPL providers such as Klarna on the checkout pages of your favorite online retailers. The option to pay in installments has enjoyed soaring popularity as U.S. shoppers struggle amid inflation and financial pressures. Five percent of global e-commerce transactions came from BNPL in 2022, according to a 2023 report from financial tech company FIS, and that number is projected to rise to six percent by 2026. Shoppers are also increasingly using BNPL for essentials including groceries. In January and February this year, the share of BNPL orders used for groceries grew 40 percent, according to Adobe Analytics.
Like buying on credit, BNPL comes with risks for both shoppers and the companies lending to them. Some consumers have struggled to get refunds or been hit with unexpected fees, according to complaints published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The Washington Post financial columnist Michelle Singletary has advised against BNPL for the same reason it can be risky to buy things on credit: If you don’t have the money now, the purchase may be unwise. But in some scenarios, splitting up payments could be beneficial, as long as you’re confident you won’t miss a payment.
