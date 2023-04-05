Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cash App creator and tech investor Bob Lee has died after a reported stabbing near downtown San Francisco. His death was confirmed Wednesday by MobileCoin, the cryptocurrency company where he served as chief product officer.

"Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article," MobileCoin chief executive Joshua Goldbard said in a statement. "He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real."

Lee, 43, worked at Google before serving as chief technical officer of Square, the company now known as Block, that makes payment transfer app CashApp. He also invested in several tech companies including SpaceX, Clubhouse and Figma, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Several news reports linked Lee’s death to a stabbing in the 300 block of Main Street near the SoMa neighborhood. Officers found a 43-year-old stabbing victim early Tuesday morning, according to San Francisco police. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The department said it is still investigating the incident.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Block, posted online Wednesday in response to an article linking Lee to the stabbing.

“It’s real. Getting calls,” he wrote. “Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App.”

Memorials poured in on social media, including from former UFC fighter Jake Shields and Abra Global CEO Bill Barhydt, who praised Lee as a “generous decent human.” Several posters decried violence in the city. Goldbard, noting that he is a lifelong resident of the Bay Area, said he has “more questions than answers tonight,” in a Twitter post.

“I don’t know how to fix what’s wrong, but I know something isn’t working in our grey city,” he wrote.

Garry Tan, CEO of the prominent start-up accelerator Y Combinator, called Lee’s death a “huge loss for the tech community.”

“We know so little about the circumstances and it’s too early to speculate what happened yet,” Tan tweeted. “That area is filled with cameras so we will find out soon.”

Lee went by “crazybob” on Twitter, a nickname he got from water polo, Goldbard wrote in his statement. Lee had connected with MobileCoin as an investor and adviser before joining the company as an executive.

“Here’s to the crazy ones,” Goldbard wrote. “We will miss you Bob. We love you.”

