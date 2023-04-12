Elon Musk says he’s sleeping on a seventh floor library couch at Twitter

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Nearly six months into his ownership of Twitter, Elon Musk says he’s been sleeping on a couch inside a seventh-floor library of the company he bought for $44 billion. The Twitter CEO — or rather, its leader (Musk said Twitter’s current CEO is actually his dog Floki) — addressed a range of topics in a spontaneous interview Tuesday night on the site, and unloaded on the interviewer over questions about the purported increase in misinformation on the site since he took over.

Musk, the bombastic leader of the social media site, hailed the changes he has made since buying the site in October and laying off more than two-thirds of the staff. He called out Twitter’s open-sourcing of its recommendation algorithm, the site’s emphasis on video, and its resilience in the face of vast transformation. He said Twitter is breaking roughly even from a financial standpoint, that advertisers were returning to the site, and Twitter usage and growth are satisfactory.

“Many have predicted Twitter will cease to function,” Musk said. “Their predictions have not come true … We’re literally on Twitter now.”

The billionaire made the comments in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday night over the company’s live audio feature, Twitter Spaces. In the interview, Musk said Twitter would tweak a new label Twitter has added to accounts including NPR and the BBC referring to them as state-affiliated media — highlighting instead their reliance on public funding.

But Musk also contested that misinformation is more prevalent on the site, after the journalist was unable to name a specific example of the phenomenon.

“You said you see more hateful content but you can’t even name a single one,” Musk said, his tone growing agitated. “You just lied!”

The two continued in a back-and-forth.

“Give me one example! You literally can’t name one,” he said. “You literally said you experience more hateful content and then couldn’t name a single example, that’s absurd.”

The topic shifted to covid.

“Covid is no longer an issue,” Musk said.

