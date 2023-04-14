New details emerge in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lee, founder of the payments start-up Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco on April 4. On Thursday, Nima Momeni was arrested at his home in Emeryville, Calif. and charged with Lee's murder. His arraignment Friday was postponed until April 25, and he's being held without bail.

The new court documents, released through public records request by the District Attorney’s office, allege Momeni and Lee were in a hotel room in San Francisco on April 3, after Lee had been drinking with friends including Momeni’s sister. Momeni asked Lee “whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate," the documents allege. Lee told Momeni that “nothing inappropriate had happened.”

Later that night, police said surveillance footage showed Momeni entering Millennium Tower, a high-end condo building where his sister lives. According to the documents, Momeni entered the building alone around 8:30, and Lee arrived four hours later around 12:30 a.m. Both men left together around 2 a.m. and allegedly got into Momeni’s white BMW.

“Video shows the BMW drive to a dark and secluded area,” according to the documents. The two men, identified by their outfits, then get out of the car.

“After standing on the sidewalk for approximately five minutes,” the figure that seems to be Momeni “appears to suddenly move toward” the figure that seems to be Lee, the documents allege. Minutes later, Lee is captured on another camera “walking away and injured.”

“Shortly after that, the white BMW leaves at a high rate of speed,” the documents say. Police later found a silver kitchen knife with a black handle and a 4-inch blade “with what appeared to be blood on it” in a parking lot near where Lee was found.

According to the court documents, a witness described Momeni’s sister as married, but alleged that “the relationship had possibly been in jeopardy." The nature of the relationship between Momeni’s sister and Lee is unclear, though a friend of Lee’s alleged to police that they’d known each for at least three or four years.

Phone records seen by police show that Momeni’s sister had texted Lee, “Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish pricks."

Momeni’s sister and her husband appeared together in court for the scheduled arraignment on Friday, according to media reports.

