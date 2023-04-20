Space Four minutes til failure: Watch SpaceX’s Starship come apart in flight SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during its first test flight above the company's Starbase facility near Boca Chica, Tex., on April 20. (Video: SpaceX)

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Thursday, SpaceX’s Starship was about four minutes into flight when it exploded. SpaceX’s Kate Tice said it was unclear what caused the rocket to come apart. She said that “teams will continue to review the data and work toward our next flight test.” Advertisement Here’s what we know happened so far.

T+ 00:00:06

Starship cleared the launch tower, a milestone that SpaceX said was a victory.

SpaceX’s Starship lifted off the pad in Southern Texas and cleared the launchpad on April 20. (Video: SpaceX)

T+ 00:00:32

It continued to follow a normal trajectory, though a few of its 33 first-stage Raptor engines appeared not to ignite.

SpaceX’s Starship took flight within the Earth's atmosphere on April 20. (Video: SpaceX)

Advertisement

T+ 00:3:27

After flying for a few minutes, it got to the moment when the Starship spacecraft was supposed to separate from the Super Heavy booster. But the expected separation didn’t happen.

Space X's Starship spacecraft did not separate from the Super Heavy booster minutes after launch. (Video: SpaceX)

T+ 00:3:58

Instead, the entire stack started spinning wildly until it exploded. Officials later said the rocket’s flight termination system, a system designed to destroy the vehicle in case it goes off course, had ended the flight.

SpaceX Starship spins and explodes minutes after launch. (Video: SpaceX)

Still, since it was a test, SpaceX hailed the flight as a success because it would provide the company new information about how the vehicle performs in real life that will help SpaceX on future flights.

It is not clear when the company might try to fly again. On Twitter, Elon Musk said SpaceX “learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.”

Advertisement

Editing by Karly Domb Sadof and Jayne Orenstein.

GiftOutline Gift Article