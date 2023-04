Live updates SpaceX tries again to launch Starship

If successful, the rocket will be the most powerful launch vehicle in the world, far surpassing the power of NASA’s Space Launch System, which made its first launch in November . The window for the Starship test opens at 9:28 a.m. Eastern time and closes at 10:30 a.m. There are no passengers aboard the spacecraft.

While both the booster and the Starship are designed to return to land in a controlled landing, neither will do so on this test. The booster will be ditched in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after takeoff and Starship will land in the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii about 90 minutes after launch, if the test goes according to plan.