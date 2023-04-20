Live updates SpaceX tries again to launch Starship

SpaceX is scheduled to make a second try today to launch its Starship spacecraft with its Super Heavy booster. Monday’s attempt was scrubbed after a valve froze while the spacecraft was being fueled with extremely cold propellants.
If successful, the rocket will be the most powerful launch vehicle in the world, far surpassing the power of NASA’s Space Launch System, which made its first launch in November. The window for the Starship test opens at 9:28 a.m. Eastern time and closes at 10:30 a.m. There are no passengers aboard the spacecraft.
While both the booster and the Starship are designed to return to land in a controlled landing, neither will do so on this test. The booster will be ditched in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after takeoff and Starship will land in the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii about 90 minutes after launch, if the test goes according to plan.
NASA will be watching the test closely. It has awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to develop Starship as the vehicle that will take astronauts to the moon perhaps as early as 2025.
