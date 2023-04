These celebrities ‘subscribed to Twitter Blue.’ Except they’re dead.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant and Anthony Bourdain are the latest celebrities to be verified under Twitter Blue, the social media platform’s paid-subscription service that allows anyone to get a blue check mark by their display name if they pay $8 a month and confirm their phone number. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight Except the actor, athlete and celebrity chef died years ago, before Twitter Blue even existed.

Their accounts — and those of at least a dozen other dead celebrities — now feature a blue check, which, if hovered over, displays the message: “This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”

Twitter Blue launched in 2021 as an opt-in service providing special perks for users, like the ability to “undo” tweets, for about $3 a month. It has evolved since Elon Musk bought the company in October and was recently relaunched at a higher price point with new features.

It wasn’t clear whether someone paid for Twitter Blue on the celebrities’ behalf and gave a phone number. Many of the profiles haven’t been active since these people died, and others are being actively managed. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment early Sunday.

Twitter began removing blue checks from “legacy” verified accounts on Thursday, in a bid to end what Musk has called the platform’s “lords & peasants system.” The check marks were previously given free to certain public figures and were meant to signal that Twitter had verified the authenticity of the account.

Now, the blue check marks are available to anyone for purchase. Twitter’s Help Center specifies that accounts that get the blue check mark as part of their Twitter Blue subscription “will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process.” Experts have warned that this could increase the risk of impersonation and accelerate the spread of misinformation on Twitter.

The pivot has not been smooth. Some celebrities with large followings whose profiles still feature the check mark claimed they never paid for Twitter Blue. Musk himself said he personally paid for the subscriptions of at least three celebrities; one of them, the author Stephen King, later tweeted that Musk “should give my blue check to charity.”

Performers like Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and Malcolm James McCormick, known professionally as Mac Miller, who died in 2018, as well as John McCain, the Republican senator from Arizona who also died in 2018, were all listed early Sunday as having subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Twitter users reacted with shock and anger, with some arguing that the move may look like a tacit endorsement of Twitter from someone maintaining the account of a deceased celebrity.

The privately-held Twitter corporation is claiming that @chadwickboseman and @normmacdonald, who died in 2020 and 2021 respectively, have paid for the subscription check mark service and supplied their phone numbers. pic.twitter.com/fjCQEhf6O8 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 22, 2023

Many pointed to the blue check mark on the account of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist who was assassinated in 2018, in what U.S. intelligence agencies say was a hit ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“This is obscene,” said Mohamad Bazzi, an associate professor of journalism at New York University.

“Jamal Khashoggi deserves better,” said Manisha Ganguly, an investigations correspondent for the Guardian.

