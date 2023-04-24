Amazon delivery firm allows its drivers to unionize with the Teamsters

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A group of Amazon delivery drivers and dispatchers who work for a contractor in Palmdale, Calif. have officially unionized with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a major step forward in the battle to unionize the workers who deliver packages for the e-commerce giant. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight Last week, 84 workers at Amazon contractor Battle Tested Strategies reached a contract with the Teamsters, which the employer voluntarily recognized. Though the delivery drivers wear Amazon branded vests, drive Amazon branded vans, and deliver exclusively Amazon packages, they are not directly employed by Amazon. Their employer — a third party delivery company — recognized their union and negotiated their contract, not Amazon.

That contract includes an immediate wage increase as well as substantial future raises and addresses concerns, as well as addressing vehicle conditions and heat safety.

Advertisement

The delivery drivers told Amazon about their new union Monday, demanding the tech giant respect their right to a contract. Amazon governs wage floors, routes, delivery schedules, revenue and maintains the right to terminate and discipline drivers — and the new union contract will require that the company make changes to some of these terms.

Rajpal Singh, an Amazon delivery driver at the Palmdale delivery center said he’s hopeful that the contract will address compensation and safety issues.

“We just want fair pay and safe jobs,” Singh, 40, said. “I hope other drivers join in [because] what we deserve is not what we’re getting.”

Amazon did not have immediate comment, but in the past has vigorously defended its wages and safety record. In a 2022 safety report it published in March, the company said its accident rate has decreased significantly as it has rolled out more safety features in its fleet. And it has encouraged its direct employees to work with Amazon directly instead of unionizing.

Advertisement

Amazon relies heavily on contractors known as “delivery service providers,” who drive the blue-grey vans that deliver millions of packages every day to consumers’ doors. While not directly employed by Amazon, they power a huge swath of its logistics network — which now rivals the size of UPS.

But labor advocates and union organizers say Amazon’s expansion into last-mile logistics has come at a steep cost for delivery drivers across the country. Amazon’s contracted delivery drivers have described skipping meals and rest breaks to deliver hundreds of packages a shift on time for skimpy wages compared to their peers at UPS, who are unionized by the Teamsters.

Previously, the Teamsters organized an Amazon delivery service partner in Michigan. Drivers for a company called Silverstar voted to join the Teamsters in 2017, but Amazon cut the company’s contract shortly thereafter, BuzzFeed News reported.

Advertisement

Because the contractor Battle Tested Strategies recognized the union voluntarily after a majority of its drivers indicated they supported the union, the union can legally skip the election process typically required for a bargaining unit to receive federal recognition.

While the Teamsters — which represents 340,000 UPS employees— have been trying to unionize Amazon drivers for years, their commitment to that effort was redoubled when current progressive union president Sean O’Brien won a hotly contested race in 2021. O’Brien campaigned on a platform that was critical of past Teamsters leadership for not taking a more aggressive approach to organizing Amazon’s growing logistics empire.

With their UPS contract expiring this August, O’Brien and the Teamsters are already gearing up for a potential strike.

Advertisement

The pandemic resulted in an uptick of labor activism at Amazon, which is the nation’s second largest private employer. In a first, Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Ala. voted in 2021 on whether to unionize their warehouse, but the results were thrown out by a judge. The results of a second election held a year ago are stuck in litigation.

Around the same time last year, the upstart Amazon Labor Union made history when it won a union election in Staten Island, the first of its kind inside Amazon. That vote is also being challenged by Amazon, which is currently locked in legal battle to get the union’s victory thrown out.

GiftOutline Gift Article