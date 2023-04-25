Biden administration officials promise to fight AI discrimination

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regulators across the Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to enforce existing civil rights laws against artificial intelligence systems that perpetuate discrimination, as the rapid evolution of Chat GPT and other generative artificial intelligence tools exacerbates long-held concerns about bias in American society. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight With AI increasingly used to make decisions about hiring, credit, housing and other services, top leaders from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and other federal watchdogs warned about the risk of “digital redlining.” The officials said they are concerned that faulty data sets and poor design choices could perpetuate racial disparities. They promised to use existing law to combat those harms.

“There is no AI exemption to the laws on the books,” said Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan (D), one of several regulators who appeared during the Tuesday news conference to signal a “whole of government” approach.

The event was intended as a demonstration of Washington’s determination to grapple with how AI is transforming Americans’ lives — for better or worse — and reflected long-held concerns from Biden administration regulators that Silicon Valley represents a new battleground for racial justice.

Charlotte A. Burrows, the chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, called rapid AI development a “new civil rights frontier.”

Though this generation of regulators has sounded the alarm about these AI risks for years, their work has taken on greater urgency as tech companies engage in an arms race following the release of Chat GPT. In a sign of the increasing prevalence of such tools, the Republican National Committee on Tuesday released an ad using AI generated images to counter Biden’s announcement that he would run for reelection.

The Commerce Department’s National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee simultaneously convened top tech executives and academics for a meeting on ways the government could regulate AI, in a sign of the interest across the government in responding to recent technological advances.

