GM to scrap Chevy Bolt, a popular EV with a niche following

The company said it will instead focus on EVs with a newer type of battery called Ultium, including the soon-to-launch electric Equinox and Blazer SUVs. The Michigan factory that manufactures the Bolt EV and the larger Bolt EUV is being retooled to produce electric trucks, the company said.

General Motors will scrap production of its top-selling electric vehicle, the Chevy Bolt, bringing an end to one of the U.S. market’s most affordable EVs later this year.

Analysts have long predicted that GM would eventually stop producing the Bolt, which runs on an older type of battery. But the news will disappoint some EV drivers who have given the Bolt a niche following since the car’s launch in 2016. Bolt EV and EUV were GM’s top-selling electric vehicle franchise last year, helping the company sell more than 20,000 EVs in the most recent quarter in the U.S.