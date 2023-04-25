Japanese startup loses contact with spacecraft during moon landing

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Japanese startup that had hoped to become the first commercial company to land successfully on the moon lost contact its spacecraft Tuesday, the company said, after a tense period in which it tried to reestablish communications with the lander but could not. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight The uncrewed Hakuto-R lander, manufactured by ispace, a company based in Tokyo, had descended from lunar orbit and was nearing the moon’s surface when controllers on the ground lost contact with it at about 12:40 p.m. Eastern. Engineers were continuing to try to communicate with the spacecraft but said they feared the worst.

“We have to assume we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface,” ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada said during the company’s live broadcast. “Our engineers will continue to investigate the situation …. At this moment what I can tell is we are very proud of the fact that we have already achieved many things during this mission.”

The daring attempt was the latest in a series of failed robotic lunar landing missions. In 2019, a privately funded Israeli spacecraft crash-landed on the moon, and later that year, an Indian spacecraft carrying a rover also failed in its attempt to land softly.

By the end of this year, two more companies — Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic, both based in the United States — are expected to attempt moon landings in partnership with NASA as part of the space agency’s Artemis program, as it seeks to start building the infrastructure for human landings.

Ispace’s mission began when the spacecraft was launched from Florida in December aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It then took a circuitous route to the moon, before attempting the landing Tuesday in Atlas crater in the northeast quadrant of the moon. While leaders at the company expressed confidence their spacecraft would touch down successfully, they acknowledged the difficulty of a lunar landing and recent failed attempts by others.

The Hakuto-R mission grew out of the Google Lunar X Prize, a failed attempt to incentive private sector companies to send spacecraft the moon. After the contest was disbanded without a winner, however, ispace kept its program going.

Its spacecraft was carrying a 22-pound rover developed by the United Arab Emirates, which marks for the first Arab lunar mission. Also onboard was a 3-inch mobile robot developed by the Japanese space agency and a Japanese toy company that is to take pictures while on the moon.

NASA was not involved in the mission, but ispace has said it hopes to partner with the space agency in the future through its U.S. subsidiary, based in Denver.

In the coming years, NASA is planning to build a sustainable presence on and around the moon, eventually sending astronauts to the lunar south pole to search for water in the form of ice in permanently shadowed craters there. It also intends to assemble a small space station in orbit around the moon, known as Gateway.

China is also eying the moon. In 2019, it became the first nation ever to land a spacecraft on the far side of the moon. And it is also planning to send astronauts to the lunar South Pole.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has said the United States, which is effectively barred by law from cooperating with China in space, is in a space race with China. At a congressional hearing last week, he warned that the U.S. needed to get its astronauts to the moon before China.

“If you let China get there first, what’s to stop them from saying, ‘We’re here. This is our area. You stay out.’? That’s why I think it’s important for us to get there on an international mission and establish the rules of the road.”

