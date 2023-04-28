What to know about Bluesky, as Dril and AOC join the new Twitter alternative

Musk took over Twitter in October, and in the months since, it has been riddled with glitches and changes, frustrating users who say the site now has a different feel. Many apps have tried to fill the gap — Mastodon being the most successful so far — but Bluesky seems to be the first to come close to striking Twitter’s offbeat tone. As more Twitter users flocked to Bluesky on Thursday, one account likened them to a group of people who “miraculously survived a plane crash together.”