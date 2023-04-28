Internet Culture

What to know about Bluesky, as Dril and AOC join the new Twitter alternative

By
April 28, 2023 at 4:07 a.m. EDT
The Bluesky app on a mobile device in this photo illustration in Warsaw in April 2023. (Jaap Arriens/Sipa USA via AP)
4 min

Prominent Twitter users Dril, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chrissy Teigen have found somewhere new to share their musings online. They’re joining Bluesky, the latest social media platform touted as a possible alternative to Elon Musk’s struggling site.

Musk took over Twitter in October, and in the months since, it has been riddled with glitches and changes, frustrating users who say the site now has a different feel. Many apps have tried to fill the gap — Mastodon being the most successful so far — but Bluesky seems to be the first to come close to striking Twitter’s offbeat tone. As more Twitter users flocked to Bluesky on Thursday, one account likened them to a group of people who “miraculously survived a plane crash together.”

Bluesky, in fact, could be Twitter’s doppelganger, its posts sound a lot like tweets, and at least for the time being, many people seem to be using it mostly to poke fun at the social media giant.

Here’s what to know about the latest buzzy social network.

Loading...
Loading...