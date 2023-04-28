Prominent Twitter users Dril, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chrissy Teigen have found somewhere new to share their musings online. They’re joining Bluesky, the latest social media platform touted as a possible alternative to Elon Musk’s struggling site.
What to know about Bluesky, as Dril and AOC join the new Twitter alternative
Bluesky, in fact, could be Twitter’s doppelganger, its posts sound a lot like tweets, and at least for the time being, many people seem to be using it mostly to poke fun at the social media giant.
Here’s what to know about the latest buzzy social network.