A curious person’s guide to artificial intelligence

Taming AI: Deepfakes, hallucination and misinformation

The boom in generative artificial intelligence brings exciting possibilities — but also concerns that the cutting-edge technology might cause harm.

Chatbots can sometimes make up sources or confidently spread misinformation. In one instance, ChatGPT invented a sexual harassment scandal against a college law professor. It can also churn out conspiracy theories and racist answers. Sometimes it expresses biases in its work: In one experiment, robots identified Black men when asked to find a “criminal” and marked all “homemakers” as women.

AI ethicists and researchers have long been concerned that, because chatbots draw on massive amounts of human speech — using data from Twitter to Wikipedia — they absorb our problems and biases. Companies have tried to put semantic guardrails in place to limit what chatbots can say, but that doesn’t always work.

Sometimes artificial intelligence produces information that sounds plausible but is irrelevant, nonsensical or entirely false. These odd detours are called hallucinations. Other people have become so immersed in chatbots they falsely believe the software is sentient, meaning it can think, feel, and act outside of human control. Experts say it can’t — at least not yet — but it can speak in a fluid way so that it mimics something alive.

Another worry is deepfakes, which are synthetically generated photos, audio or video that are fake but look real. The same technology that can produce awesome images, could be deputized to fake wars, make celebrities say things they didn’t actually say and could cause mass confusion or harm.

Companies test their artificial intelligence models for vulnerabilities, rooting out biases and weakness by simulating flaws in a process called red teaming.

Despite attempts to tame the technology, the innovation and sophistication of generative AI causes some to worry.

“When things talk to us like humans, we pick up a little suspension of disbelief,” said Mark Riedl, professor of computing at Georgia Tech and an expert on machine learning. “We kind of assume that these things are trying to be faithful to us, and when they come across as authoritative, we can find it hard to be skeptical.”