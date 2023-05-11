Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Musk says he has picked a new CEO for Twitter, the social media site he has led since taking over last October. Musk said the new chief executive would start in around six weeks. Musk agreed to step down as the site’s leader after a tumultuous start to his tenure last year, but had said little until now about who would emerge in charge.

“Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

He did not name the new executive. Musk and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk has faced criticism for his leadership of Twitter, which has ushered in sweeping job and budget cuts, transformative changes and erratic and unpredictable decision-making that has left advertisers fleeing. In an email to staff earlier this year, Musk valued the company at $20 billion, less than half the $44 billion he paid to obtain it.

Last year, after making a controversial decision to limit users’ ability to promote outside social media websites — prompting massive backlash —Musk agreed to step down as Twitter CEO upon finding a person “foolish enough to take the job.”

