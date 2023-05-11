Elon Musk says he has picked a new CEO for Twitter, the social media site he has led since taking over last October.
“Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”
He did not name the new executive. Musk and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Musk has faced criticism for his leadership of Twitter, which has ushered in sweeping job and budget cuts, transformative changes and erratic and unpredictable decision-making that has left advertisers fleeing. In an email to staff earlier this year, Musk valued the company at $20 billion, less than half the $44 billion he paid to obtain it.
Last year, after making a controversial decision to limit users’ ability to promote outside social media websites — prompting massive backlash —Musk agreed to step down as Twitter CEO upon finding a person “foolish enough to take the job.”