The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Tech Policy

European Union clears Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The decision breaks with regulators in the United States and United Kingdom, who have blocked the deal

By
Updated May 15, 2023 at 11:19 a.m. EDT|Published May 15, 2023 at 10:43 a.m. EDT
Microsoft President Brad Smith addresses a media conference regarding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the future of gaming. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
1 min

The European Union on Monday cleared Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of the gaming company Activision Blizzard, in a rare victory for the companies after blows from regulators in the United States and United Kingdom.

Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter.

Microsoft, the maker of the popular Xbox gaming console, agreed to a number of concessions to gain the green light from the European Commission, which has traditionally taken aggressive stance toward American tech mergers and acquisitions.

Twin complaints signal new FTC strategy to rein in tech industry

The acquisition is one of the largest in the history of the tech industry, and it was announced as regulators around the world promised to take a tougher stance against the growing power of a handful of tech companies. In recent months, the Federal Trade Commission in the United States and the United Kingdom’s competition regulator have moved to block the deal.

“The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming as compared to the current situation,” the commission said in a Monday news release.

Loading...