European Union clears Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The European Union on Monday cleared Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of the gaming company Activision Blizzard, in a rare victory for the companies after blows from regulators in the United States and United Kingdom.
The acquisition is one of the largest in the history of the tech industry, and it was announced as regulators around the world promised to take a tougher stance against the growing power of a handful of tech companies. In recent months, the Federal Trade Commission in the United States and the United Kingdom’s competition regulator have moved to block the deal.
“The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming as compared to the current situation,” the commission said in a Monday news release.