European Union clears Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft, the maker of the popular Xbox gaming console, agreed to a number of concessions to gain the green light from the European Commission, which has traditionally taken aggressive stance toward American tech mergers and acquisitions.

The European Union on Monday cleared Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of the gaming company Activision Blizzard, in a rare victory for the companies after blows from regulators in the United States and United Kingdom.

The acquisition is one of the largest in the history of the tech industry, and it was announced as regulators around the world promised to take a tougher stance against the growing power of a handful of tech companies. In recent months, the Federal Trade Commission in the United States and the United Kingdom’s competition regulator have moved to block the deal.