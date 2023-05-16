The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Join Washington Post reporters as Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testifies before Congress for the first time about artificial intelligence and accountability.

AI congressional hearing live updates OpenAI CEO testifies to Senate

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman is testifying before Congress for the first time on Tuesday, as the surging popularity of his company’s ChatGPT continues to trigger debate about the possibilities and perils of artificial intelligence.  

Here’s what to know:

  • Altman has emerged as a powerful voice in the growing debate about AI capabilities and regulation. He is currently in the midst of a month-long, international goodwill tour to talk to policymakers about the technology. Earlier this month, he was among a group of CEOs convened at the White House about AI regulation.
  • The Biden administration is increasingly calling AI an important priority, and there are growing efforts on Capitol Hill to draft legislation addressing the technology. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has been developing a new AI framework, which would “deliver transparent, responsible AI while not stifling critical and cutting edge innovation.”
