Who is Sam Altman, the OpenAI CEO testifying at Congress?

The OpenAI founder helped kick off the latest artificial intelligence arms race by pushing products into the public’s hands

May 16, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman speaks at a February event held by Microsoft to show off its new search engine chatbot. (Jovelle Tamyo for The Washington Post)
On Tuesday, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman will testify in front of a congressional committee about his company and the explosion of AI tech that’s happened over the last year, one of the first major events as lawmakers dig into how to regulate the new technology.

Altman is at the center of the AI boom thanks to OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, and one of the field’s most influential leaders. He’s already met with White House officials as part of a visit by him and other tech CEOs earlier this month.

Now, Altman will answer questions from a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, acting as a quasi-industry spokesman for companies racing ahead to deploy chatbots and other tools to the public, including Google and Microsoft. Topics are likely to include the risks of AI, competition in the industry and how government should handle it — and maybe even whether robots are going to kill us all.

Here’s what you need to know.

