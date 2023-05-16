Who is Sam Altman, the OpenAI CEO testifying at Congress?

Altman is at the center of the AI boom thanks to OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, and one of the field’s most influential leaders. He’s already met with White House officials as part of a visit by him and other tech CEOs earlier this month.

On Tuesday, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman will testify in front of a congressional committee about his company and the explosion of AI tech that’s happened over the last year, one of the first major events as lawmakers dig into how to regulate the new technology.

Now, Altman will answer questions from a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, acting as a quasi-industry spokesman for companies racing ahead to deploy chatbots and other tools to the public, including Google and Microsoft. Topics are likely to include the risks of AI, competition in the industry and how government should handle it — and maybe even whether robots are going to kill us all.