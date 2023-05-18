Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is going to prison. Here’s what to know.

Holmes, 39, is the founder of the Theranos, a blood-testing start-up that failed after a public scandal. Holmes rose to prominence as a health care innovator and self-made business executive, only to fall from grace when the Wall Street Journal revealed in 2015 that her technology did not work as advertised.

Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison on May 30 to begin serving her 11-year sentence for fraud and conspiracy, a judge ruled, after a court rejected Holmes’s bid to remain free while she appeals her conviction.

In 2018, federal authorities began building a case around allegations that Holmes lied to investors about her company’s ability to deliver on its promise to provide patients with fast, cheap and reliable blood test results using only small quantities of their blood. She was found guilty last year of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.