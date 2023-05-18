Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison on May 30 to begin serving her 11-year sentence for fraud and conspiracy, a judge ruled, after a court rejected Holmes’s bid to remain free while she appeals her conviction.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is going to prison. Here’s what to know.
In 2018, federal authorities began building a case around allegations that Holmes lied to investors about her company’s ability to deliver on its promise to provide patients with fast, cheap and reliable blood test results using only small quantities of their blood. She was found guilty last year of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Here’s what to know.