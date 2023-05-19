Bezos’s Blue Origin wins NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Blue Origin won a coveted NASA contract Friday to develop a spacecraft that would land humans on the surface of the moon, a major victory and redemption for Jeff Bezos’s space venture that comes two years after it lost out on another, similar contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight This time Blue Origin beat out Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos, the defense contractor. The contract, worth $3.5 billion, is for what is planned to be NASA’s third human landing on the moon as part of its Artemis program. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

As of now, the landing using Blue Origin’s spacecraft, a four-legged lander it calls Blue Moon, would come in 2029, following two crewed landings by SpaceX.

Under the Artemis program, NASA intends to eventually send a regular cadence of astronauts to the moon. But instead of going to the equatorial region of the moon, as was done during the Apollo era of the 1960s and ‘70s, it is aiming for the lunar south pole, where there is water in the form of ice in the permanently shadowed craters.

The Artemis program was started by the Trump administration but embraced by President Biden, giving NASA a continuity of purpose that it had lacked in previous decades. In recent weeks, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has warned, however, that if negotiations over federal spending result in budget cuts, as some are proposing, there could be significant disruptions to the moon missions as well as other programs.

Speaking at an event on Capitol Hill Thursday while flanked by astronauts, Nelson said that, “the kind of cuts that you have seen talked about would be devastating to NASA, to our programs and what you’re being presented with today — a crew that is taking us back to the moon after half a century.”

Moon landings have been a priority of Blue Origin’s and one of Bezos’s lifelong passions. He has said that watching Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the moon in 1969 was a “seminal moment” for him. Blue Origin appeared to be the favorite for the first Artemis landing contract since it won the most money in a preliminary round.

But in 2021, NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to SpaceX for the first human landing of the Artemis program, a mission known as Artemis III that is currently scheduled for 2025 but likely will be delayed. The contract marked a huge victory for Musk and SpaceX and a triumph over Dynetics and Blue Origin, which at the time had assembled a so-called “national team” for the effort, including Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Draper.

Blue Origin, which bid $6 billion, protested the contract to the Government Accountability Office, as did Dynetics. Both lost. Blue then filed a lawsuit with in U.S. Court of Federal Claims and lost that, too. As a last resort, Bezos wrote an open letter to Nelson offering to sweeten the pot by waiving $2 billion in development costs, an offer that was rebuffed because the contract had already been awarded.

After the initial award, SpaceX won another contract for the second crewed landing, Artemis IV, currently scheduled for 2028. SpaceX was not eligible for the contract awarded Friday because NASA wants to ensure it has two providers to choose from for future missions.

Late last year, NASA completed the Artemis I flight, the first launch of its Space Launch System rocket that sent the Orion crew capsule, without anyone on board around the moon. The next flight, Artemis II, is scheduled for late next year. It would carry four astronauts, NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Victor Glover as well as Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen in a mission around the moon in a precursor to a landing.

Since Orion isn’t able to land on the moon, the lunar landers would be launched separately and then meet with Orion in lunar orbit. NASA also plans to build a small space station known as Gateway that would orbit the moon and could be used as a staging point for astronauts as well.

For the current bid, Blue’s national team changed up a bit. Northrop Grumman switched to Dynetics’ team, and Blue Origin added Boeing, Astrobotic and Honeybee to its team along with Lockheed Martin and Draper.

Bezos says the goal of Blue Origin — “Blue” for the “pale blue dot” that is Earth, “Origin” for where humanity began — is “millions of people living and working in space.” But it has yet to reach orbit with its New Glenn rocket. It has flown a series of suborbital flights that scratch the edge of space at just over 60 miles high, including one with Bezos himself. But last year, its New Shepard rocket suffered an engine failure on a flight without anyone on board, and the company has yet to fly again. In a statement in March, it said it “expects to return to flight soon.”

Bezos has said that Blue Origin is “the most important work I’m doing.” And since he stepped down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, he’s focused more of his attention on Blue and its various projects, which include building a commercial space station as well as developing technologies to help humans live in space. Earlier this year, it announced that it had made solar cells from a simulated lunar regolith, or moon dirt, as part of an effort to build energy sources on the moon.

