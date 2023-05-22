Biden nominates a telecom veteran to FCC in bid to overcome stalemate

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The five-seat commission has lacked a Democratic majority for the entirety of Biden’s term, a historic delay that consumer advocates say has hindered its ability to keep telecom giants such as Verizon and AT&T in check and halted efforts to restore more stringent internet regulations. Senate Republicans criticized Sohn, a key figure in the Barack Obama administration’s net neutrality push, as a partisan who would drag the agency too far left politically.

Christopher Lewis, president of the consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge, praised Biden’s nomination of Gomez and called on lawmakers to swiftly move to break the agency’s current 2-2 partisan split.

“For far too long, the Biden administration and Senate leaders have left us without a full, five-person FCC while important issues are in front of the agency. ... We urge the Senate to move quickly on her nomination as there is much important and pressing work before the FCC that will require a full Commission to accomplish,” he said in a statement.

Biden first nominated Sohn, a Democrat, to serve as the agency’s fifth commissioner in October 2021 and re-upped her nomination earlier this year. But Sohn withdrew amid staunch opposition from Senate Republicans and some Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who publicly came out against her pick in March.

Before her stint at the State Department, Gomez served as the deputy administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a key agency within the Commerce Department that is overseeing the rollout of billions of dollars in federal funding to expand internet access nationwide.

It remains to be seen whether Gomez, a former Senate staffer, will face the same level of opposition from Senate Republicans and conservative groups as Sohn, whom advocates had hailed as a champion for consumer rights.

Jonathan Spalter, president and CEO of the industry trade association USTelecom, said in a statement that “if confirmed, I look forward to working with [Gomez] and a full five-member FCC on our shared objective to connect everyone everywhere to the power and promise of broadband.”

The White House on Monday also said it is reissuing the nomination of two of the agency’s current commissioners, Republican Brendan Carr and Democrat Geoffrey Starks. The agency has frequently operated without a full roster of commissioners throughout its history, at times limiting its ability to conduct business.

