TikTok sues Montana, saying state ban violates First Amendment

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The popular video app TikTok sued Montana on Monday, saying the state’s new law banning the app statewide would violate Americans’ First Amendment right to free expression. The federal lawsuit will set the stage for a broader debate over the short-video app and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, which some critics in the United States have said is vulnerable to Chinese government propaganda and espionage.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn the law, which Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, signed last week and is set to go into effect on Jan. 1. The legal challenge will likely delay that measure.

Gianforte said the law would “protect Montanans’ private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party.” Neither the Montana government nor the U.S. government has supplied evidence supporting that claim.

TikTok says it has 150 million users in the United States, including hundreds of thousands in Montana, and that the state’s “extraordinary and unprecedented measures [are] based on nothing more than unfounded speculation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

GiftOutline Gift Article