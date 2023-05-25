TikTok is also making an AI chatbot, for some reason

TikTok said Thursday that it has started to test its own AI chatbot called Tako, as more companies want to capitalize on the hype over new forms of artificial intelligence.
It’s not immediately clear how people on TikTok might use this chatbot feature. TikTok already is essentially an AI-programmed version of television, with one video scrolling after another based on TikTok’s inferences about what each individual wants to see.
A TikTok spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for more details.
TikTok’s announcement shows that companies are eager to incorporate new forms of AI into their products, whether it makes sense for their users or not.
Some Snapchat users complained recently when the app put its AI chatbot in a prominent spot in the app. Even fast-food restaurants such as White Castle and Wendy’s are trying AI chatbots for ordering at drive-through windows.
TikTok’s test of an AI chatbot was noticed earlier by Watchful, an AI analysis firm.
Social media companies often test new features in a country or two before making them available more widely.
