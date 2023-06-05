Apple unveils Vision Pro, its $3,499 augmented-reality headset

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple just unveiled its first major new product in nearly a decade: interactive goggles called the Vision Pro.
The price: $3,499 when it arrives in stores early next year.
But after Apple’s launch spectacle fades, one critical question will remain: Why would you want to wear a computer on your face? Beyond a cool demo experience, why would you choose to strap on a Reality Pro instead of grabbing your smartphone, tablet, laptop or TV?
Rivals Google, Microsoft, Meta and others have all tried, and failed, to offer a satisfactory answer to that question over the last decade with their own VR and AR devices. This technology, so far, has been a solution in search of a problem.
In its slick launch presentation, Apple’s “what’s it good for” answer boiled down to: This is reality, not some soulless metaverse. More than any other use, Apple spent time showcasing how to bring existing work and communication apps inside the goggles of the Vision Pro. It also highlighted using the device for immersive movie watching and communicating with friends and co-workers, where you’re represented by a digital avatar baked on a scan of your face.
That’s a smart pitch, but it presumes Apple’s hardware has overcome some major hurdles, including comfort, motion sickness and intuitive ways to control the apps and even type.
This story will be updated.
Help Desk: Making tech work for you
Help Desk is a destination built for readers looking to better understand and take control of the technology used in everyday life.
Take control: Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter to get straight talk and advice on how to make your tech a force for good.
Tech tips to make your life easier: 10 tips and tricks to customize iOS 16 | 5 tips to make your gadget batteries last longer | How to get back control of a hacked social media account | How to avoid falling for and spreading misinformation online
Data and Privacy: A guide to every privacy setting you should change now. We have gone through the settings for the most popular (and problematic) services to give you recommendations. Google | Amazon | Facebook | Venmo | Apple | Android
Ask a question: Send the Help Desk your personal technology questions.