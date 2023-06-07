Meta starts task force in fight against child pornography on Instagram

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Meta has started a task force to investigate how its photo-sharing app Instagram facilitates the spread and sale of child sexual abuse material. The new effort by the Facebook parent company follows a report from the Stanford Internet Observatory which found that large networks of accounts that appeared to be operated by minors openly advertising self-generated child sexual abuse material for sale.

Buyers and sellers of self-generated child sexual abuse material connected through Instagram’s direct messaging feature, and Instagram’s recommendation algorithms made the advertisements of the illicit material more effective, the researchers found.

“Due to the widespread use of hashtags, relatively long life of seller accounts and, especially, the effective recommendation algorithm, Instagram serves as the key discovery mechanism for this specific community of buyers and sellers,” the researchers wrote.

The findings offer more insight on how internet companies have struggled for years to find and prevent sexually explicit images that violates its rules from spreading on its social network. Experts have highlighted how intimate image abuse or so-called revenge porn rose sharply during the pandemic, prompting tech companies, porn sites, and civil society to bolster their moderation tools.

The Stanford researchers said the overall size of the seller network ranges between 500 and 1000 accounts at a given time. They said they started their investigation following a tip from the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the findings.

Meta said it has strict policies and technology to prevent predators from finding and interacting with teens. In addition to the task force, the company said it had dismantled 27 abusive networks between 2020 and 2022, and in January disabled more than 490,000 accounts for violating its child safety policies.

“Child exploitation is a horrific crime," Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement. “We work aggressively to fight it on and off our platforms, and to support law enforcement in its efforts to arrest and prosecute the criminals behind it.”

While Instagram is a central player in facilitating the spread and sale of child sexualized imagery other tech platforms also played a role, the report found. For instance, the report found that accounts promoting self-generated child sexual abuse material were also heavily prevalent on Twitter although the platform appears to be taking them down more aggressively.

Some of the Instagram accounts also advertised links to groups on Telegram and Discord, some of which appeared to be managed by individual sellers, the report found.

