Most of the activities you do online, like browsing the internet or interacting on social media, leave a digital footprint. The same is often true when using digital workplace tools.
Here’s what your boss might be able to see while you’re at work
Workplace software like Microsoft, Google Workspace, Slack and Zoom log certain activities that could be accessed by your employer
Workplace and software providers such as Microsoft and Slack, a communication and collaboration tool, advise against using the metrics and data it provides to track productivity, suggesting that activity and productivity aren’t the same and that those metrics aren’t an accurate representation of the amount of work a person is doing. And tracking workers’ metrics on their apps could ultimately break trust, they say.
Instead, some suggest using other methods to ensure productivity. Microsoft, for example, touts its product Viva Goals, which allows teams to set objectives and goals and track progress together.
“You can’t just focus on the things that we may think is happening,” said Sunita Khatri, senior director of product marketing at Microsoft. “You have to look at what’s really happening.”
Here are some activities your employer may be able to see on video conferencing platform Zoom, Slack, Microsoft 365 and Google. Microsoft 365 includes communications app Teams, email app Outlook and word processing app Word. Google Workspace includes email app Gmail, video conferencing app Meet and word processing app Docs. (In the table below, Slack is based on enterprise plans where administrators have not disabled specific features.)
