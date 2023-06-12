FTC to ask court to block Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Trade Commission plans to seek a restraining order to block Microsoft from closing its $69 billion purchase of the gaming company Activision Blizzard, the latest regulatory hurdle for the largest deal in the tech company’s history. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight The agency plans to file for the order in Northern California District Court, according to a person familiar with the agency’s plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive legal matter. The move will bring the federal government and Microsoft’s months-long battle over the deal to federal court; the FTC last year filed a lawsuit challenging the deal through an internal administrative process.

The filing is a gamble for antitrust enforcers, who have recently suffered a series of blows in the courts to their efforts to restrain the power of large technology companies. Earlier this year, a judge in the same district ruled against the agency when it attempted to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the virtual reality company Within.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said he welcomed “the opportunity to present our case in federal court.” The deal is critical to the company’s ambitions in gaming, and it would give the Xbox maker control of popular titles including “Call of Duty.”

“We believe accelerating the legal process in the U.S. will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

