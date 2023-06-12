Why have many Reddit communities gone private? The blackout, explained.

Moderators of some of the most popular communities on Reddit went “dark” Monday to protest the social network’s decision to charge some third-party apps for the use of Reddit data.

Public access to some subreddits — the term for message boards on the website — including r/apple, r/sports and r/funny was restricted Monday as part of the protest. Users attempting to log on to those communities ran into a version of the same message: Moderators had shut down pages “as part of the coordinated protest against Reddit’s exorbitant new API pricing” and “in solidarity with numerous people who need access to the API.”