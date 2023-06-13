The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Tech in Your Life

Have questions on your digital life? Ask our tech friend Shira Ovide.

The author of our Tech Friend newsletter will answer reader questions on Tuesday at noon Eastern

By
June 13, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Shira Ovide
Do you have questions on how technology affects your life? Let Shira Ovide be your guide. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Technology in your life is straight-up weird right now.

Apple wants to sell you a $3,500 computer to wear on your face. Parents and elected leaders are trying to figure out how to protect kids from the worst harms of apps like TikTok. AI is coming to take your job, maybe.

I’m Shira Ovide, the strategy editor for The Washington Post’s Help Desk and the author of the Tech Friend newsletter. (Here’s a shameless plug to sign up.) My job is to help you be the boss of your digital life, whether that’s finding cheap online entertainment, making sense of ChatGPT or learning how to finally kill robocalls.

Join me on Tuesday, June 13, at noon Eastern for our first chat.

Curious about how to be kinder to the planet when you shop online? Are you wondering what cool (or demonic) new technologies are coming soon? Want to know why I think apps were a mistake? Ask me! Let’s talk about it together.

Send me your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent and community editor, produced this Q&A.

