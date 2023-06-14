Europe seeks break-up of Google ad business, adding to antitrust woes

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

European Union regulators have issued a preliminary finding that Google must sell off some of its lucrative digital advertising business, part of a sweeping antitrust complaint targeting one of the search giant's most important revenue drivers.

In a complaint released Wednesday, E.U. competition regulators alleged that Google favors its own technology services to the detriment of competitors — an abuse of its dominant position in online ad sales.

Google provides technology that enables data collection, ad-buying and publishing simultaneously, E.U. regulators said, creating an inherent conflict of interest. Only a mandatory divestment of ad-tech services would solve the problem, they said.

“Google is present at almost all levels of the so-called adtech supply chain,” E.U. competition policy chief Margrethe Vestager wrote in a statement.

She expressed concerns that the company may have used its market position to favor its own services. “Not only did this possibly harm Google’s competitors but also publishers’ interests, while also increasing advertisers’ costs,” Vestager said.

Google vice president of global ads Dan Taylor defended the company’s technology.

“Our advertising technology tools help websites and apps fund their content, and enable businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers,” Taylor said in a statement. “Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive sector.”

The E.U. case adds to Google’s regulatory headaches, as the company battles multiple antitrust cases around the globe. Regulators from Brussels to Washington have been escalating their scrutiny of the power and influence of large tech companies over the past few years, and Google’s vast empire of online ads, search and app stores has been squarely in their crosshairs.

Its advertising business, which generates billions in annual revenue, has been a key target for regulators concerned with tech giants’ ability to wield their power to neutralize competitors. Google’s rivals and online publishers have long alleged that the company’s grip on the high-tech tools that publishers, advertisers and brokers use to buy and sell digital advertising gives the company an unfair advantage.

In January, the Department of Justice and multiple state attorneys general brought a landmark lawsuit that argued the core ad business should be broken up because Google used its allegedly dominant position in the digital ad industry to box out rivals. The United Kingdom’s competition enforcer is also probing the company’s ad-tech business.

Google also is fighting an antitrust challenge to its search business, which was brought by the Department of Justice under the Trump administration. It faces multiple additional lawsuits from state attorneys general from both parties, including allegations that it maintains a monopoly for distributing apps because it owns Android, an operating system used by most of the world’s smartphones.

The E.U.’s complaint stems from an investigation that the bloc first opened into the company’s ad business in 2021.

