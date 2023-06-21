Federal regulators are suing Amazon over how it enrolls customers in Prime

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Amazon Wednesday alleging that the company tricked millions of customers into enrolling in Prime, its membership program that offers customers fast deliveries as well as access to other Amazon services like streaming TV and music.
“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a press release on Wednesday. “These manipulative tactics harm consumers and law-abiding businesses alike.”
Amazon increased the price of Prime in 2022 to $139 a year or $14.99 a month.
Other companies the FTC has sued over use of “dark patterns” interfaces include internet phone company Vonage, video game maker Epic, and Credit Karma. The Epic suit settled for $245 million in December; the Vonage case settled for $100 million.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Interim CEO Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board.
Last month, the FTC settled two lawsuits against Amazon, one regarding its Alexa speaker recording children and another regarding customer privacy and its Ring home surveillance system.
This story is breaking and will be updated.