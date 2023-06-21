Federal regulators are suing Amazon over how it enrolls customers in Prime

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Amazon Wednesday alleging that the company tricked millions of customers into enrolling in Prime, its membership program that offers customers fast deliveries as well as access to other Amazon services like streaming TV and music.

The FTC, which has been pursuing other companies over so-called “dark patterns” that it says intentionally confuse customers, says Amazon “used manipulative, coercive, or deceptive” tactics to confuse customers into signing up, and then made it difficult for them to cancel their memberships. The purpose of Amazon’s Prime cancellation process was to make it harder — not easier — for customers to cancel their Prime accounts, the FTC said.