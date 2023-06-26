What's New Google Pixel Fold review: Competent, not captivating There’s a lot to like about Google’s first folding phone, but don’t rush to buy any foldable yet. The Pixel Fold is Google's first attempt at a folding smartphone. (Chris Velazco/The Washington Post)

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s been more than a month since we saw Google show off its first-ever foldable smartphone — the Pixel Fold — at its big developer conference, but two sounds from the show still linger in my head. The first was the burst of enthusiasm from the audience when the Pixel Fold was unveiled. And the second? The comparatively tepid applause when its $1,799 price tag flashed up on the big screen.

That’s a ton of money to spend on a smartphone, even one that Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh promised would set “a new standard for foldable technology.”

So, was he right? I’ve been living with the Pixel Fold for a week now, and I’m not totally convinced.

That doesn’t mean I don’t like it: The Pixel Fold is more comfortable to use than its rivals, and I’ve really been enjoying its cameras. It really is a step in the right direction for foldable phones. The catch? It’s not a very big step in the right direction.

Here’s what you should know.

Pixel Fold takeaways

The design is mostly fantastic. Foldable phones generally fall into two camps: regular-sized phones that fold in half for easy pocketability, and more conventional looking phones that unfold to become small tablets. The Pixel Fold is one of the latter — and one of the nicest I’ve ever used, at that.

Advertisement

That’s because, unlike rival devices from Samsung, the Pixel Fold has a wider 5.8-inch outer screen that makes using it as a phone much less awkward. (I don’t want to use another foldable that isn’t this shape, frankly.) And when you open the Pixel Fold, you’re left with a little tablet that’s noticeably slimmer than other models, too. So why is the design just “mostly” fantastic?

The inner screen isn’t perfect. When you open the Fold, you’ll find a 7.6-inch inner screen that’s crisp and plenty bright for outdoor use — but I’ve seen better.

For one, the big crease in middle of that screen where the phone hinges in half is hard to miss — folding devices from companies with more experience have creases that don’t stand out as much. And while the big bezels around that inner screen give your thumbs a place to rest when you hold the phone just right, they make the Pixel Fold look much less premium than rival devices.

Advertisement

Cameras edge out the competition. Day or night, the Pixel Fold’s main camera usually shows off fine detail in photos better than its closest competitor, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4. The Pixel Fold’s colors look more true-to-life than what comes out of Samsung’s cameras too, which is nothing new — Samsung produces images with poppy, eye-catching colors that are slightly out of step with reality.

In fairness, you really have to go looking for some of these differences, and there are definitely times when Samsung took a better picture than Google. But on the whole, Google’s foldable cameras have an edge here — even if just a small one sometimes.

Battery life is solid. My rule of thumb for battery life is simple: if I forget to plug it in at the end of a busy day and still have enough juice to get a few things done the following morning, I’m satisfied. So far, the Pixel Fold has cleared that test with no problems — something I couldn’t always say about devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

What the marketing doesn’t mention

Traditional smartphones have better cameras. The Pixel Fold may produce nicer looking photos than other foldable phones I’ve tested, but you’ll still likely get better pictures from more conventional models. The iPhone 14 Pro and Google’s non-folding Pixel 7 Pro, for instance, capture and highlight more detail in images compared to the Pixel Fold. The iPhone produces noticeably cleaner night photos, too.

Advertisement

Few unique experiences. Ever since Google released its first Pixel phone in 2016, it’s been banging the drum about the features you won’t find anywhere else. Pixels can, for instance, unblur photos you took that almost look great, and help you more easily navigate annoying customer service menus when you call your bank.

All of those Pixel-exclusive features are back, but — for now, at least — Google hasn’t included any tools that make the Pixel Fold shine compared to other foldable phones.

This will change in time, starting with a new “interpreter” mode for Google Translate that uses both of the Fold’s screens coming soon, but still — considering how focused Google is on making its Pixels feel unique, it’s a little disappointing that the Fold doesn’t try to break more new ground here.

Who it’s good for

People who want do more with a single device. This is really the whole of point of a device like this — the Pixel Fold is a great little tablet for reading and watching videos when you’re in the mood and a regular smartphone the rest of the time. Multitasking is especially nice on devices like these, too; you can run two apps side by side on that bigger screen, making it easier to refer to documents while whipping up an email.

Advertisement

Google devotees. Google treats Pixel owners a little better than everyone else with an Android phone. These devices get — among other things — free use of Google’s VPN to keep your online browsing more private, plus immediate access to the latest versions of Android, and Pixel exclusive software tools that arrive in regular “feature drop” updates.

Some people may shudder at the many ways Google has a hold on our lives online and that’s fair. But if you’ve already embraced a life full of Google, devices like the Pixel Fold reward you for buying in even more.

Who it’s not good for

People who can’t deal with heavy gadgets. The Pixel Fold appears super slim when it’s open, but at 10 ounces, it’s also one of the heaviest foldables you’ll find in the United States. (You’ll notice it most when you’re using it in its folded, phone mode). Everyone I’ve shown the Fold to has remarked on its weightand it’s hefty enough to make devices like the roughly 7.3 ounce iPhone 14 Pro feel downright dainty.

Advertisement

People who want the highest-end hardware. The Pixel Fold generally looks great, but it uses a processor — the Tensor G2 — that Google started putting in its phones last year. Now, you can even find that same chipset in the company’s cheapest new smartphone, which means there isn’t a huge difference in performance between a Google phone that costs $1,799 and one that costs $449.

That’s not to say the Pixel Fold feels sluggish or unpleasant to use — it’s more than speedy enough for all of the daily tasks and games I’ve thrown at it. Still, Google’s decision here makes the Fold’s lofty price tag harder to swallow.

What are the alternatives?

We’ve already seen Motorola — which hasn’t released a new folding phone here in three years — return with a new, $999 version of its RAZR phone that’s a huge improvement over earlier models. It’s not a book-style foldable, but it may scratch the itch for people looking for something different.

Advertisement

For folks who really want a phone-tablet hybrid like the Pixel Fold, new models from Samsung — the biggest name in folding phones in the United States by far — and OnePlus are expected to appear before the end of the summer.

You’ll have more options to choose from than ever before if you’re willing to wait a bit, and we’d strongly recommend it. After all, why splurge before you’ve seen all your options first?