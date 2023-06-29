Investors charged with insider trading in Trump Media merger deal

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three investors in the blank-check firm working to take former president Donald Trump’s media company public, including a former member of the company’s board, were charged with using insider information to make $22 million in illegal profits, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman and Bruce Garelick were arrested in south Florida on Thursday morning on multiple counts of securities fraud, officials with the Southern District of New York said in a statement. The Securities and Exchange Commission separately charged the men with insider trading.

The men made millions in illegal trades after being told in September 2021 that the firm, Digital World Acquisition, had plans to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, the owner of Trump’s social network Truth Social, but before the news was publicly announced the next month.

The stock price skyrocketed after the announcement, to a high of $175 a share, and the men sold their shares for a significant profit. Digital World’s shares have since plunged to about $12 a share. Digital World and Trump Media have yet to merge because of ongoing federal investigations.

Neither Trump nor Trump Media are named in the indictment, which was unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

Garelick, then the chief strategy officer of a Miami hedge fund called Rocket One Capital, learned of the upcoming merger after being appointed in September 2021 as a director on Digital World’s board.

He passed the information to his boss, Michael Shvartsman, who then shared it with his brother Gerald, SEC officials said.

The men bought millions of dollars of Digital World shares before the merger announcement. They also shared the information with friends on a trip to Las Vegas with Michael Shvartsman’s neighbors and Gerald Shvartsman’s employees at a furniture supply store, SDNY prosecutors said.

Garelick and Michael Shvartsman were charged with six counts of securities fraud, and Gerald Shvartsman with four counts, each of which carries maximum sentences of up to 25 years in prison. They also faces conspiracy charges.

