Elon Musk sets new daily Twitter limits for users

Elon Musk announced Saturday that Twitter will temporarily limit the number of tweets users can read per day — depending on whether they are paid subscribers — to combat computer programs that comb through posts to extract useful data from the platform. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight It’s unclear how long the limits will last, and what lifting them will depend on. Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

Under the new limits, verified accounts will be limited to reading 6,000 posts per day while unverified accounts will have access to 600 tweets per day. New unverified users, who join the platform after Saturday’s announcement, can only access 300 posts per day.

In a Tweet, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation” contributed to the decision.

Musk’s post did not describe how the change will impact Twitter features like their audio conversation platform, Spaces. However, following Musk’s post, many users began sharing screenshots of their Twitter homepages with the message “rate limit exceeded,” curbing their ability to view tweet replies or posts on their home feed.

The website Downdetector indicated that user reports of Twitter malfunctions spiked at 8 a.m. Eastern on Saturday and have continued throughout the day.

