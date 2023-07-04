Meta takes on Twitter with rival Threads app

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While Twitter announced unpopular new rules that set daily limits on the number of tweets users can read in a day, Instagram unveiled an alternative app, Threads, due to be released Thursday. The Meta-owned platform, which is billing itself as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app,” appeared on Apple’s App Store with no accompanying details other than a simple countdown website in its name.

Threads appears to share many functional similarities to Twitter. According to its App Store profile, it promises users the ability to “share your point of view” through text or image-based posts known as “threads,” to which people can react, reply and share. Many of the app’s features appear to be closely integrated with Instagram, according to preview screenshots, providing users with the option to log in through their Instagram handle, keep their username and follow the same accounts.

“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things,” Threads’s App Store listing said. It also promised users the ability to “build a loyal following” and “share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

In an email Tuesday, Meta declined to provide further information about the app.

The launch of Threads follows a series of announcements over the weekend by Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October, limiting the app’s functionality for many users. Last week, he announced that the platform would temporarily limit the number of posts users could read per day, and unveiled a “temporary emergency measure” that prevented non-logged in users from viewing tweets on the platform’s web browser. He said they were moves to prevent third-party computer programs from combing the platform for data, saying: “We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!”

On Monday, Twitter announced a further change: Access to its TweetDeck platform — which provides users with an enhanced interface for viewing multiple tweets at once — would be limited to paying users starting soon.

Meta is no stranger to launching its own versions of innovations pioneered by rival apps — often with success. In 2016, Instagram copied Snapchat’s disappearing-photo feature, launching Stories, an offering that has since become integral to its user experience. Four years later, Instagram unveiled Reels, allowing users to create and share short-form vertical videos, just like TikTok.

Threads’s launch comes as Meta bosses embark on a months-long downsizing effort, eliminating 21,000 roles, including teams that handle content moderation, policy and regulatory issues. Like other tech giants, Meta is facing an industry-wide downturn — and increased competition from TikTok.

On Monday night, Musk responded to a tweet about Meta’s release of Threads by quipping: “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run.” He also responded to posts that highlighted the lengthy list of personal data that users will be required to grant Instagram access to use the app, according to its App Store profile.

Meta’s decision to launch Threads pits it against other companies also trying to lure users away from Twitter with alternative social networks.

Mastodon’s open-source decentralized model, which was founded seven years ago, saw a large influx of new users in the immediate aftermath of Musk’s Twitter takeover. Bluesky, which also runs on a decentralized system, was launched by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and is currently in beta stage. Unlike Twitter, the platform says it intends to give users more control over their feed by allowing them to select from a variety of recommendation algorithms to curate their experience.

