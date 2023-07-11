Judge rejects FTC’s attempt to block Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge on Tuesday allowed Microsoft to move forward with its $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision, in a resounding blow to U.S. regulators’ efforts to block consolidation in the tech industry. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight The Federal Trade Commission had asked the court to intervene in the deal after it brought an administrative lawsuit last year that alleged the acquisition was anticompetitive. Microsoft is the maker of popular gaming console Xbox, and the government is concerned that allowing it to acquire Activision and its highly popular game titles like “Call of Duty” would create unfair consolidation in the gaming industry.

The decision could scuttle the FTC’s plans to hold an administrative trial over the deal in August. The agency has argued that the acquisition would allow Microsoft to thwart competitors by withholding Activision’s popular game titles from rival console makers. The regulator also argued that the deal could give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the nascent market of cloud gaming, which allows players to stream video games from PCs, tablets and gaming systems.

During his testimony at a hearing last month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft has no intention of making certain games exclusive to only its consoles.

“It makes no economic sense and no strategic sense,” Nadella said in court.

Microsoft and the FTC did not have immediate comment.

The case was widely seen as a bellwether of Democrats’ ambitious plans to rein in Silicon Valley. FTC Chair Lina Khan and other Biden tech enforcers were widely expected to usher in a new era of stricter tech regulation, but they have faced critical losses in the courts.

This year, another Northern California judge allowed Meta to move forward with the acquisition of the virtual reality company Within. The FTC made similar arguments in its challenge to that deal, arguing that the acquisition could harm competition and innovation in virtual reality. The deal gave Meta, the maker of the Oculus virtual reality headset, control of Within’s popular fitness game “Supernatural.” The FTC argued in its lawsuit that the deal put Meta closer to its goal of “owning the entire ‘Metaverse,’” a virtual world that the company has bet is the future of the internet.

The stinging losses underscore the risks of antitrust enforcers’ more aggressive posture on tech deals.

Khan and her colleagues rose to power criticizing past antitrust enforcers for not being forward-looking in their approach to deals in Silicon Valley. During the Obama administration, tech companies amassed more power and influence by buying up smaller rivals before they even took off, like Facebook’s purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp. Now in control of the FTC, Khan has sought to bring more forward-looking challenges in markets that are just emerging, such as virtual reality and cloud gaming.

Her counterpart at the Justice Department, Jonathan Kanter, has promised to take a similar tack, launching a division focused on artificial intelligence that he calls “Project Gretzky” — a reference to hockey star Wayne Gretzky’s famous quote about skating where the puck is going to go.

But these cases are riskier because they are more difficult to win in U.S. courts, where judges have held a fairly narrow interpretation of antitrust laws.

The Democrats’ approach has been further complicated by gridlock in Congress, where efforts to pass new legislation addressing the power and influence of tech giants have stalled.

Microsoft and Activision have been navigating an unpredictable regulatory environment, as governments around the world take a tougher line against U.S. tech companies. The United Kingdom’s competition authority in April blocked the deal, warning that it would give Microsoft too much power in the fast-growing cloud games market. The European Commission, however, gave the deal the green light after Microsoft agreed to license popular Activision games free to other cloud streaming providers.

Activision would help Microsoft expand beyond its core businesses of office software, personal computers and cloud computing. Acquisitions of companies like GitHub and LinkedIn have been central to Microsoft’s diversification strategy.

In June, Microsoft said its cloud gaming service, Xbox Game Pass, was available in more than 40 countries. In addition to “Call of Duty,” Activision owns “World of Warcraft,” “Candy Crush,” and Tony Hawk’s “Pro Skater.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

