Elon Musk forms new AI company, with researchers from Google, OpenAI

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter owner Elon Musk formally announced his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, on a new website Wednesday, officially marking his entry into the race to build supersmart computers that might take over tasks from humans.

Musk has talked about xAI for months, and registered a new company with that name in Nevada in March. On Wednesday, he unveiled a team of eleven employees, drawn from OpenAI, DeepMind and the University of Toronto, a center of academic AI research. The company is separate from Twitter and Musk’s other companies SpaceX and Tesla, but would work closely with them, according to the site.