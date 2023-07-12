Elon Musk forms new AI company, with researchers from Google, OpenAI

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter owner Elon Musk formally announced his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, on a new website Wednesday, officially marking his entry into the race to build supersmart computers that might take over tasks from humans.
“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” the website says.
Musk has opined on AI for years, and was an early proponent of the belief that humans should be careful in developing smarter computers, fearing that super-intelligent AI might one day get out from human control. He was a founding member of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, but left the company’s board in 2018 and has recently criticized its transformation from a nonprofit to a profit-seeking company.
This story is developing and will be updated.