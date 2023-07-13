So we went looking, asked around, and started testing a few promising options for general home office use.
When it comes to printers, you generally get what you pay for, so we set our budget in the $200 range, in hopes of finding something you’d feel is worth keeping for the long haul.
What we actually found was a truly perplexing mix of product decisions: Some models were as fuss-free as we could hope for, while others seemed to embody everything wrong with modern printers.
Here’s what you should know:
HP ENVY Inspire 7955e
Our take: A very competent printer/scanner for home office use, hamstrung by strange decisions and questionable services.
Price: $219.99
Pros: Easy setup, sharp print quality
Cons: Uses relatively small (and sometimes wasteful) ink cartridges, free HP+ takes some control away from the user
What we found: On paper, HP’s ENVY Inspire 7955e sounds like a pretty competent printer/scanner hybrid — and it was, once I got everything set up. But it wasn’t long after I unboxed the thing that some shortcomings started popping up.
After pulling the 7955e out of the box and yanking off lots of blue tape and cardboard, it took about 20 minutes until I could start printing.
As you move through the installation process on your computer, though, HP is quick to pitch a free service called HP+ that claims to make the ENVY Inspire a “smarter” kind of printer.
Opting into that service nets you benefits like improved network troubleshooting, and six months of HP’s Instant Ink service, which automatically sends you replacement ink when the printer can tell you’re running low. The biggest benefit, though, may be the extra year of warranty it gives you — that means two years of support, rather than the standard one.
That all sounds plenty convenient, but the caveats are plentiful. Opting in to the program means your printer will have to remain connected to the internet indefinitely, even if you only want to use it when connected to your computer vis USB cable. Turning your printer into an HP+ printer means that you can never pop in a third-party, or unauthorized ink cartridge, when you want to save a couple bucks or when you’re desperate and it’s the only thing available.
What makes this all even more frustrating is that the Inspire 7955e uses two relatively small ink cartridges for black and color printing.
Official, standard-size replacements from HP cost about $20 for a black ink refill, which the company says is rated for about 200 pages — though if you print infrequently, you may find yourself having to clean these cartridges well before then. A tri-color refill, meanwhile, will set you back $26 for around 165 pages. (What‘s more, if you ever run out of just one of those three colored inks, you have to replace the entire cartridge.) You can pay a little extra for “XL” cartridges to get more pages per refill, but print estimates for those cartridges are still pretty paltry compared to other options we’ll get to.
Now, you could refill original HP ink cartridges, or buy genuine cartridges that someone else refilled — that way, the printer continues to see an “original” HP refill. But, as HP’s own software tells you when you’re setting up the printer, periodic firmware updates can “block cartridges that previously worked.”
And in case you were wondering, no, you can’t opt out of HP+ if you ever change your mind.
Thankfully, HP+ is completely optional, and you can comfortably ignore those prompts during setup if you just want to print things. And as a printer, the ENVY Inspire 7955e does a pretty great job: text is very clear, it reproduces images with better color and clarity and other models we tested, and its built-in scanner works like a charm too.
With all that said, though, I can’t shake the feeling that buying one of these things only helps support a company that’s interested in putting limits on the products you paid for, and that’s worth avoiding whenever possible.
Canon PIXMA G3270
Our take: A slow inkjet printer/scanner that makes for its lack of speed with long-lasting ink reserves
Price: $229.99
Pros: Large ink tanks make for infrequent refills, can print thousands of pages out of the box, straightforward software
Cons: Slow even by inkjet standards, color prints can look a bit dull, paper tray doesn’t hold much
What we found: After getting some distinctly anti-consumer vibes from HP, I was a bit turned off of printers entirely for a bit. Thankfully, Canon’s $229 PIXMA G3270 showed up.
Setup was about as straightforward as with the Envy Inspire — it also took about 20 minutes — but you're never prompted to surrender some control over your product the way HP did.
The G3270 is what Canon calls a “MegaTank” printer, which means you have to buy separate bottles of black, yellow, cyan, and magenta ink to refill the thing. That sounds a little fussier than just swapping out cartridges — and it can be — but it’s much less daunting than it sounds. It helps that each bottle has a specific tip that means you’ll never accidentally dump yellow into the cyan reservoir — it just won’t fit.
There’s another plus to this design — unlike printers that use multicolor cartridges, which usually have to be chucked once one of the three color inks inside have been exhausted, you can top off individual colors as needed. Canon’s pack of three colored ink bottles also only cost $35, while its black ink refill bottle costs $28, making it dramatically cheaper than some “extra yield” old-school cartridges.
More importantly, because these refills are so big, you realistically won't need to do this for a long time.
Canon says one black refill bottle is good for a whopping 6,000 pages, and you can get around 7,700 color pages from a trio of fresh color ink bottles. Even better, you get a full-sized set of bottles in the box, so there’s a pretty good chance you’re set for years from the get-go. (Seriously: a Canon engineer told The Washington Post that, while the ink is best used within a year, it should still be fine if it sits unused for closer to two years.)
There are, of course, some caveats. For one, the G3270 isn’t the fastest printer out there — on average, it took about 37 seconds from the moment I clicked print to get a copy our of colorful test page. That’s about 15 seconds slower than the HP, which — it’s worth noting — also produced slightly sharper text than the Canon.
It's also not ideal for folks who do a lot of two-sided printing, because you'll have to manually flip pages around to print on the back. And while the Canon prints perfectly pleasant images onto the company's photo paper, colors in photos are noticeably less saturated when printing onto regular paper.
So, yes, the G3270 isn’t perfect — but for folks who mainly want loads of printouts at a low cost, these shortcomings could be worth living with.
Brother HL-L2370DW
Our take: A fast, unfussy workhorse of a laser printer great for anyone who doesn’t need color documents or photos
Price: $159.99
Pros: Lightning-fast printing, super-sharp print quality, more mechanically durable than an inkjet
Cons: Doesn’t scan or make copies, network setup on its small screen is a pain
What we found: I know it’s hard to imagine, but some people do get fired up about their printer — and for many, that printer is a cheap Brother laser printing model.
You can count me among their ranks.
When I found myself in the thick of lockdown during the pandemic, I needed desperately to print out lease renewal documents and shipping labels, I leaned on the wisdom of the internet and bought a monochrome Brother laser printer (the HL-L2370DW, in case you were curious) for around $160. And friends, believe me when I tell you it’s been maybe the most rewarding tech purchase I’ve made in the last five years, because it really just works.
Because it’s a laser printer, text appears extremely crisp on the page, and when it comes to speed, the HL-L2370DW blew our other test printers out of the water. Each page appeared in mere seconds, making it ideal for folks who need to print a lotand fast.
It also took about two years for the in-the-box toner cartridge to start making fuss about being replaced. A new, original toner cartridge cost a little over $40, which feels plenty reasonable considering how long these have been lasting me.
The catch, as with many laser printers in this price range, is that this Brother only prints in black and white. If that’s a dealbreaker, we get it — but if you’re primarily printing documents for home and work use, there shouldn’t be a problem here.
Another thing to keep in mind: because this is a pretty basic laser printer, you can’t do fancy things like use your smartphone to set it up. That means, when it’s time to get this thing connected to your home WiFi, you have to laboriously fiddle with the printer’s gummy buttons to input your network details — which, by way, you’ll see on a tiny, one-line screen.
This is, by far, the worst thing about using this printer, but you hopefully won’t need to do this very often.
Because this Brother doesn’t scan, fax, or even print in color, it won’t make sense for everyone. But it has one job, and it does that job very well. And for that reason, I’m going to crow about this printer until the day it finally dies, hopefully many years from now.
