Twitter asks court to terminate FTC order governing its data practices

Twitter asked a federal court Thursday to terminate a Federal Trade Commission order that puts restrictions on its data security practices, alleging that the agency has "spiraled out of control and become tainted by bias.”

The company argued in a filing with the Northern California District Court that the FTC has been conducting a “burdensome and vexatious enforcement” investigation of the company, alleging that Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company resulted in a “sudden and drastic” change in the agency’s investigation. The order also seeks a stay that would prohibit the agency from deposing Musk, arguing that the agency’s desire to question him “derives from the same bad faith and improper conduct that has characterized its investigation to date.”