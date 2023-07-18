Why printers stop connecting to WiFi and your other printer questions

It was the mid-eighties, and I was a secretary at a school that had just introduced computers in the administrative offices. I had an Apple IIe with an Epson printer attached.

Every document that came out of that printer included a set of characters at the beginning of it: “80N.” I tried every solution I could think of to get rid of that problem, to no avail. Eventually, I ended up using White Out on the offending characters.

One day our new computer teacher saw this on a communication that came out of my office, and promptly presented himself as the one who could solve my problem. And indeed he did! He installed a software update on my computer, which immediately took care of the matter.

The rest, as they say, is history. We’ve been married 32 great years.

— Monica Hayden of Black Mountain, N.C.