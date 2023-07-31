‘SHUT IT OFF!!' Disruptive new 'X’ logo removed in San Francisco

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Construction crews dismantled a giant "X" sign atop the downtown building formerly known as the Twitter headquarters Monday, after residents here complained of a bright flashing light that disturbed them throughout the night.

"SHUT IT OFF!!," read one of 24 complaints to the city's Department to Building Inspection about the sign. "It is currently flashing rapidly and extremely brightly. It is creating a massive nighttime nuisance and making it hard to sleep."

Such is the latest chapter in Elon Musk’s chaotic rebrand of Twitter into “X,” which first caused headaches for the company’s hometown last week when the company illegally tried to remove its original logo from the outside of the building. Then, over the weekend, the company affixed a giant X above the building, prompting 24 complaints about its structural safety and bright lights, according to the city’s Department of Building Inspection.

Videos on social media also show a blinding, flashing strobe light above the building in downtown San Francisco. Sam Chand, who lives across from the headquarters, said it was a huge nuisance for him and his fellow neighbors Sunday night.

“I don’t understand why it had to be blinking that bright,” he said, as a massive crane plucked the last of the brand’s iconic blue logo from the building Monday. “Subtlety is not (Musk’s) strength.”

The building’s property owner will be fined for the installation and removal of the structure, as well as the cost of the city’s investigation into the matter, according to Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Building Inspection.

