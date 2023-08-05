Kai Cenat built a streaming career on Twitch before NYC riot charges

Here’s what to know about Cenat and his rise to prominence.
Kai Cenat’s youth-oriented videos have made him the most popular streamer on Twitch …
Cenat is a Brooklyn-born, Bronx-raised content creator and video streamer who over the past five years has steadily built an online fan base in the millions on YouTube and Twitch, the Amazon-owned platform popular with online gamers. (Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, and Washington Post interim publisher Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board).
Cenat, who now resides in Atlanta, began making videos on YouTube and Vine in 2018 as a high-schooler. He briefly studied business administration at State University of New York at Morrisville before dropping out to focus full-time on content creation.
Cenat is among the most-watched streaming stars 0n the internet, propelled largely by a youth audience who tune in for rambunctious videos of pranks, chats or even to watch him sleep.
With 6.5 million Twitch followers, Cenat is the most-subscribed to user on the platform, which includes tens of thousands of paid subscribers. On YouTube, he commands a following of more than 4 million subscribers.
… and Hollywood has taken note
In 2020, he joined the group Any Means Possible, or AMP, a collective of Gen-Z content creators and video streamers, but his popularity exploded in 2021 after he joined Twitch and built a reputation for energetic and increasingly star-studded streams that featured singers such as Drake and Lil Baby.
As his subscriber base has grown, Cenat has drawn industry accolades: Rolling Stone named him one of the 20 most influential creators of 2023 and he as named streamer of the year at the 2022 Streamy Awards.
In February, United Talent Agency announced that it would represent Cenat, a move that came as the streamer was on his way to record-breaking “subathon” — or 30-day uninterrupted live stream aimed at boosting his subscriptions. Cenat amassed more than 300,000 active Twitch subscribers that month, a record for the platform. During the first two weeks of February, Cenat’s channel accounted for 2.5 percent of all hours watched on Twitch, UTA told the Hollywood Reporter.
His videos include internet challenges, parodies, video game streams and fan chats
Cenat’s videos, which he started making as a teenager, began with the familiar mix of singing, dancing and internet challenges.
After teaming up with AMP, Cenat and his collaborators made videos that riffed on popular formulas such as filming themselves taking a lie-detector test and making pop culture parody videos of hit TV shows, including “Squid Games” and “Shark Tank.”
On Twitch, a platform especially popular with video gamers and their audiences, Cenat streams himself playing Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite. Increasingly, he’ll draw subscribers with videos of him chatting with fans on a live stream, or virtually bringing them along as he films himself trying yoga classes or going on a date through a girlfriend-rental experience in Japan.
Pranks have been a staple of his work
In an interview with Complex Magazine this year, Cenat described himself as a high-energy kid obsessed with YouTube who was always dancing — but also starting trouble at school.
“As a little kid I was bad, I’m not gonna lie — not to my mom though,” Cenat told the magazine.
Most of his early YouTube videos show a high-energy Cenat singing, dancing, doing internet challenges and pulling pranks like ding dong ditch.
Cenat’s arrest is the first time his antics have led to serious real-world charges
Before Cenat’s arrest in Manhattan, the streamer’s past controversies were on Twitch. He’s been kicked off the platform several times for running afoul of its rules, including displaying explicit imagery, threatening other users and streaming while under the influence (users reported Cenat when he fell asleep after taking marijuana edibles on-camera).