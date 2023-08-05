Kai Cenat built a streaming career on Twitch before NYC riot charges

… and Hollywood has taken note

In 2020, he joined the group Any Means Possible, or AMP, a collective of Gen-Z content creators and video streamers, but his popularity exploded in 2021 after he joined Twitch and built a reputation for energetic and increasingly star-studded streams that featured singers such as Drake and Lil Baby.

Advertisement

As his subscriber base has grown, Cenat has drawn industry accolades: Rolling Stone named him one of the 20 most influential creators of 2023 and he as named streamer of the year at the 2022 Streamy Awards.